Capital Region college start dates: Spring 2021 semester

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colleges and Universities across the Capital Region are entering the Spring 2021 semester with enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, which, for many, includes delayed start dates and hybrid learning models.
January 19
- College of Saint Rose
- Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
January 25
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Hudson Valley Community College
- SUNY Schenectady
- Russell Sage College
- Albany Law School
February 1
- University at Albany
- SUNY Adirondack
- SUNY Cobleskill
February 2
- Skidmore College
February 22
- Siena College