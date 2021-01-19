Capital Region college start dates: Spring 2021 semester

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
russell sage

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colleges and Universities across the Capital Region are entering the Spring 2021 semester with enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, which, for many, includes delayed start dates and hybrid learning models.

January 19

  • College of Saint Rose
  • Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

January 25

  • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Hudson Valley Community College
  • SUNY Schenectady
  • Russell Sage College
  • Albany Law School

February 1

  • University at Albany
  • SUNY Adirondack
  • SUNY Cobleskill

February 2

  • Skidmore College

February 22

  • Siena College

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report