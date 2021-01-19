Capital Region college start dates: Spring 2021 semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- There are 10 new cases of the coronavirus within the Albany City School District.

One case is associated with a fifth-grade classroom at New Scotland Elementary School. This individual was last in the building Jan. 12 and is now quarantined at home. The Albany County Health Department has identified 33 additional contacts with this case. As a result, all fifth-grade classes at New Scotland will be in a distance learning model through Friday, Jan. 22.