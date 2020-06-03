1  of  3
Breaking News
Protesters march through Albany blocking city streets; rally held at Washington Park Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

Capital Region Businesses Reopen for Phase 2: “It feels like Christmas morning”

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many businesses in the Capital Region headed back to work on Wednesday after being closed for months.

Hair stylists, barbers, office workers, real estate agents and others were some of many workers cleared for Phase 2 of reopening.

Katelyn Monforte is the district manager at St. Croix Tan. Monforte says like all businesses they have been preparing to get back to work. She welcomed her customers back in on Wednesday with open arms. Monforte says many people have been begging to come in tan and now they can safely.

“We first will always being wearing masks. We then ask all our clients to come in with masks. There is plexiglass shields throughout our stores and our employees always have gloves on. We will continue to sanitize the beds after every use. We will clean the tanning beds every ten minutes,” said Monforte.

Before phase two of reopening realtors could only sell and show homes virtually. Realtor Dave Schwartz with Field Realty says before anyone can view a home, they must follow safety measures. 

“It’s important to get a client with an agent who makes you fill out a declaration of symptoms. When you sign that waiver you are ensuring everyone’s safety. It is important to know if you have a fever or if you have been exposed to any symptoms during this time. As real estate agents it’s important to protect ourselves but also others,” said Schwartz.

Many businesses say it’s been a long time preparing to reopen, but they are ready for business to pick back up.

“We are definitely very excited. We had a lot of our clients reach out to us throughout the whole process,” said Monforte.

“Personally I’m really excited for what we in store, I think that summer is the new spring,” said Schwartz.  

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak