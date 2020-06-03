Capital Region Businesses Reopen for Phase 2: “It feels like Christmas morning”

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many businesses in the Capital Region headed back to work on Wednesday after being closed for months.

Hair stylists, barbers, office workers, real estate agents and others were some of many workers cleared for Phase 2 of reopening.

Katelyn Monforte is the district manager at St. Croix Tan. Monforte says like all businesses they have been preparing to get back to work. She welcomed her customers back in on Wednesday with open arms. Monforte says many people have been begging to come in tan and now they can safely.

“We first will always being wearing masks. We then ask all our clients to come in with masks. There is plexiglass shields throughout our stores and our employees always have gloves on. We will continue to sanitize the beds after every use. We will clean the tanning beds every ten minutes,” said Monforte.

Before phase two of reopening realtors could only sell and show homes virtually. Realtor Dave Schwartz with Field Realty says before anyone can view a home, they must follow safety measures.

“It’s important to get a client with an agent who makes you fill out a declaration of symptoms. When you sign that waiver you are ensuring everyone’s safety. It is important to know if you have a fever or if you have been exposed to any symptoms during this time. As real estate agents it’s important to protect ourselves but also others,” said Schwartz.

Many businesses say it’s been a long time preparing to reopen, but they are ready for business to pick back up.

“We are definitely very excited. We had a lot of our clients reach out to us throughout the whole process,” said Monforte.

“Personally I’m really excited for what we in store, I think that summer is the new spring,” said Schwartz.

