Capital Holiday Lights in the Park drive-thru kicks off Friday night

24th annual price chopper market 32 Capital Holiday Lights in the Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The grand opening of the 24th-annual Capital Holiday Lights in the Park drive-thru is Friday, and the extravaganza runs until January 3. The event—organized by Price Chopper/Market 32 with help from the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL)—has been reimagined in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beloved and local family tradition typically draws tens of thousands. It’s now been adapted for a ride through Washington Park in the car. On Sundays through Thursdays, it’s open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, they’ll close at 10 p.m., instead.

The 2020 holiday show celebrates the spirit of the season, combining scenes of yesteryear and innovative new lighting displays. Tickets scale by the size of the vehicle. They’re $25 per car, $30 per 10- to 18-passenger vehicle, $50 per 19- to 28-passenger vehicle, $100 per school bus, and $125 per commercial coach.

Proceeds benefit Albany PAL’s juvenile crime prevention programs.

Organizers are looking for volunteers every night starting at 5:30 p.m. call Sherry at the PAL Office at (518) 435-0392.

