Capital District community organizations win environmental justice grants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in mid-August that three Capital Region organizations were awarded environmental justice grants. All told, the grants were awarded to 15 programs statewide, for a total of $50,000 from New York’s Environmental Justice Capacity Building Grant Program.

The local community-based environmental justice organizations are:

The grant funding will go toward services that protect public health and the environment in frontline communities, especially those disproportionately impacted by pollution.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the funding comes from the Environmental Justice Capacity Building Grants program. It supports local efforts to engage residents on environmental concerns, create scientific research initiatives, and improve neighborhood conditions.

