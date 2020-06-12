Capital District Area Labor Federation to host food drive Friday

Volunteers load boxes of fruit and produce into vehicles at a site where free food was distributed to residents of Alabama’s Black Belt region in Selma, Ala., on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Relief groups are trying to provide aid during the pandemic in the mostly black, historically poor region, which has the state’s highest unemployment and coronavirus infection rates. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Area Labor Federation is hosting a drive-thru food drive Friday morning.

The event will be held at the Albany Labor Temple at 890 Third Street starting at 10 a.m. Event organizers said the event will run until noon or until supplies run out.

They said they have food for up to 400 families.

The Capital District Area Labor Federation partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local member unions to host the event.