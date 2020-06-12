Capital District Area Labor Federation to host food drive Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Area Labor Federation is hosting a drive-thru food drive Friday morning.
The event will be held at the Albany Labor Temple at 890 Third Street starting at 10 a.m. Event organizers said the event will run until noon or until supplies run out.
They said they have food for up to 400 families.
The Capital District Area Labor Federation partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local member unions to host the event.
- It’s National Red Rose Day
- Saratoga County DMV locations to reopen on June 15, appointments required
- Dog attacks on USPS employees down
- Nike joins companies making Juneteenth a holiday
- Under Armor designs mask for athletes