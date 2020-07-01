Capital Craft Beverage Trail launches 2020 passport program

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Craft Beverage Trail is kicking off its 2020 Passport program on Wednesday at noon at Artisanal Brew Works in Saratoga Springs.

Every year, passports can be stamped at stops throughout the Capital Region, including wineries, distilleries, cideries, and meaderies. This year’s 52 craft beverage producers offering stamps even include a kombucha maker. Passports are free and offered at any of the beverage trail locations.

“Local breweries and distilleries are becoming more essential to both our local economy and our cultural footprint every year.”

Meg Kelly
Mayor of Saratoga Springs

Delayed three months by the coronavirus, the passport program brings together makers and drinkers of the best craft beverages in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, and Washington Counties. The 2019 Passport program ended in late March, and the 2020 Passport program will end in June 2021.

Two stamps are awarded per purchase, which can be cashed in for prizes. Five levels of prizes are up for grabs for participants:

  1. Capital Craft Beverage Trail coozie
  2. Capital Craft Beverage Trail shot glass
  3. Capital Craft Beverage Trail five-ounce taster
  4. Capital Craft Beverage Trail waiter’s corkscrew
  5. Ticket to a 2021 Drink Event (must collect stamps from every location)

There are 52 craft beverage producers participating in eight counties:

Albany County

  • Altamont Vineyard and Winery
  • Albany Distilling Company
  • C.H. Evans Brewing Company
  • Druthers Brewing Company
  • Fort Orange Brewing
  • Helderberg Mountain Brewing Company
  • Hillstown Brewing
  • Meadowdale Farm Winery
  • Nine Pin Cider Works
  • Oligan Distilling
  • Real McCoy Beer Co.
  • Royal Meadery
  • Table 41

Columbia County

  • Chatham Brewing
  • Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde Yorke Farm
  • The Greenhouse Cidery
  • Harvest Spirits
  • Hudson Brewing Company
  • Hudson-Chatham Winery
  • Little Apple Cidery

Greene County

  • Crossroads Brewing Company
  • Hudson-Chatham Winery
  • Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company
  • Subversive Malting + Brewing

Rensselaer County

  • The Beer Diviner
  • Brown’s Brewing
  • Emporium Farm Brewery
  • Hudson-Chatham Winery
  • Rare Form Brewing Co.
  • Shmaltz Brewing Company
  • S&S Farm Brewing
  • Stable Gate Winery
  • Yesfolk Tonics

Saratoga County

  • Artisanal Brew Works
  • Common Roots Brewing Company
  • Druthers Brewing Company
  • Galway Rock & Saratoga Sparkling Co.
  • Ledge Rock Hill Winery
  • Racing City Brewing/Oliva Winery
  • R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewing
  • Unified Beerworks
  • Whitman Brewing
  • Yankee Distillers

Schenectady County

  • Back Barn Brewing Company
  • Druthers Brewing Company
  • Frog Alley Brewing
  • Great Flats Brewing
  • Helderberg Meadworks
  • Mad Jack Brewing Company
  • The Schenectady Distilling Company
  • Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

Warren County

  • Adirondack Winery
  • Northway Brewing Company

Washington County

  • Northern Cross Vineyard
  • Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery
  • R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewing
  • Victory View Vineyard

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG