Capital Craft Beverage Trail launches 2020 passport program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Craft Beverage Trail is kicking off its 2020 Passport program on Wednesday at noon at Artisanal Brew Works in Saratoga Springs.

Every year, passports can be stamped at stops throughout the Capital Region, including wineries, distilleries, cideries, and meaderies. This year’s 52 craft beverage producers offering stamps even include a kombucha maker. Passports are free and offered at any of the beverage trail locations.

“Local breweries and distilleries are becoming more essential to both our local economy and our cultural footprint every year.” Meg Kelly

Mayor of Saratoga Springs

Delayed three months by the coronavirus, the passport program brings together makers and drinkers of the best craft beverages in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, and Washington Counties. The 2019 Passport program ended in late March, and the 2020 Passport program will end in June 2021.

Two stamps are awarded per purchase, which can be cashed in for prizes. Five levels of prizes are up for grabs for participants:

Capital Craft Beverage Trail coozie Capital Craft Beverage Trail shot glass Capital Craft Beverage Trail five-ounce taster Capital Craft Beverage Trail waiter’s corkscrew Ticket to a 2021 Drink Event (must collect stamps from every location)

There are 52 craft beverage producers participating in eight counties:

Albany County

Altamont Vineyard and Winery

Albany Distilling Company

C.H. Evans Brewing Company

Druthers Brewing Company

Fort Orange Brewing

Helderberg Mountain Brewing Company

Hillstown Brewing

Meadowdale Farm Winery

Nine Pin Cider Works

Oligan Distilling

Real McCoy Beer Co.

Royal Meadery

Table 41

Columbia County

Chatham Brewing

Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde Yorke Farm

The Greenhouse Cidery

Harvest Spirits

Hudson Brewing Company

Hudson-Chatham Winery

Little Apple Cidery

Greene County

Crossroads Brewing Company

Hudson-Chatham Winery

Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company

Subversive Malting + Brewing

Rensselaer County

The Beer Diviner

Brown’s Brewing

Emporium Farm Brewery

Hudson-Chatham Winery

Rare Form Brewing Co.

Shmaltz Brewing Company

S&S Farm Brewing

Stable Gate Winery

Yesfolk Tonics

Saratoga County

Artisanal Brew Works

Common Roots Brewing Company

Druthers Brewing Company

Galway Rock & Saratoga Sparkling Co.

Ledge Rock Hill Winery

Racing City Brewing/Oliva Winery

R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewing

Unified Beerworks

Whitman Brewing

Yankee Distillers

Schenectady County

Back Barn Brewing Company

Druthers Brewing Company

Frog Alley Brewing

Great Flats Brewing

Helderberg Meadworks

Mad Jack Brewing Company

The Schenectady Distilling Company

Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

Warren County

Adirondack Winery

Northway Brewing Company

Washington County

Northern Cross Vineyard

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery

R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewing

Victory View Vineyard

