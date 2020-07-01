Capital Craft Beverage Trail launches 2020 passport program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Craft Beverage Trail is kicking off its 2020 Passport program on Wednesday at noon at Artisanal Brew Works in Saratoga Springs.
Every year, passports can be stamped at stops throughout the Capital Region, including wineries, distilleries, cideries, and meaderies. This year’s 52 craft beverage producers offering stamps even include a kombucha maker. Passports are free and offered at any of the beverage trail locations.
Delayed three months by the coronavirus, the passport program brings together makers and drinkers of the best craft beverages in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, and Washington Counties. The 2019 Passport program ended in late March, and the 2020 Passport program will end in June 2021.
Two stamps are awarded per purchase, which can be cashed in for prizes. Five levels of prizes are up for grabs for participants:
- Capital Craft Beverage Trail coozie
- Capital Craft Beverage Trail shot glass
- Capital Craft Beverage Trail five-ounce taster
- Capital Craft Beverage Trail waiter’s corkscrew
- Ticket to a 2021 Drink Event (must collect stamps from every location)
There are 52 craft beverage producers participating in eight counties:
Albany County
- Altamont Vineyard and Winery
- Albany Distilling Company
- C.H. Evans Brewing Company
- Druthers Brewing Company
- Fort Orange Brewing
- Helderberg Mountain Brewing Company
- Hillstown Brewing
- Meadowdale Farm Winery
- Nine Pin Cider Works
- Oligan Distilling
- Real McCoy Beer Co.
- Royal Meadery
- Table 41
Columbia County
- Chatham Brewing
- Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde Yorke Farm
- The Greenhouse Cidery
- Harvest Spirits
- Hudson Brewing Company
- Hudson-Chatham Winery
- Little Apple Cidery
Greene County
- Crossroads Brewing Company
- Hudson-Chatham Winery
- Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company
- Subversive Malting + Brewing
Rensselaer County
- The Beer Diviner
- Brown’s Brewing
- Emporium Farm Brewery
- Hudson-Chatham Winery
- Rare Form Brewing Co.
- Shmaltz Brewing Company
- S&S Farm Brewing
- Stable Gate Winery
- Yesfolk Tonics
Saratoga County
- Artisanal Brew Works
- Common Roots Brewing Company
- Druthers Brewing Company
- Galway Rock & Saratoga Sparkling Co.
- Ledge Rock Hill Winery
- Racing City Brewing/Oliva Winery
- R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewing
- Unified Beerworks
- Whitman Brewing
- Yankee Distillers
Schenectady County
- Back Barn Brewing Company
- Druthers Brewing Company
- Frog Alley Brewing
- Great Flats Brewing
- Helderberg Meadworks
- Mad Jack Brewing Company
- The Schenectady Distilling Company
- Wolf Hollow Brewing Company
Warren County
- Adirondack Winery
- Northway Brewing Company
Washington County
- Northern Cross Vineyard
- Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery
- R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewing
- Victory View Vineyard
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- NY resumes counting of potentially decisive absentee ballots
- Flying snakes? Here’s how they can glide through the air
- Newsfeed Now: Covid-19 concerns & schools; Flying snakes, oh my!
- New study suggests looking at red light can improve eyesight
- Capital Craft Beverage Trail launches 2020 passport program