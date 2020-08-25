Canadian man pleads guilty in human smuggling case on border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he led an organization that smuggled people into the U.S. from Canada. Godofredo Rivas-Melendez entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vermont

In the plea agreement, 61-year-old Rivas-Melendez and prosecutors agreed upon a prison sentence of 50 months.

The indictment says Rivas-Melendez charged thousands of dollars to have members of his organization drive people from Montreal to locations along the U.S.-Canadian border. They said they would guide them across the border at night, and afterward, they would be picked up and delivered to locations further within the U.S.

An attorney for Rivas-Melendez declined comment Monday.

