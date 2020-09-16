Calling All Fur Babies: First indoor dog park opens in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking to freshen up your fur babies? Saratoga Springs’ first indoor dog park is now open for business!

Chow Bella is an indoor, climate controlled canine social club, located at 50 West Ave in Saratoga Springs.

The 7,500 square-foot space consists of a 3,000 square-foot fenced in dog park that has tunnels, bridges and toys scattered throughout to entertain pups and owners alike. The front of the store features a 2,200 square-foot retail space that sells dog food, beds, leashes & collars and even Halloween costumes for dogs.

“Saratoga Springs is a growing community that loves their dogs! As a pet owner of two dogs, I am often looking for pet stores that sell the premium food brands I love, that also have accessible and clean bathing stations,” says Marijo English, owner and pack leader at Chow Bella. “I found that I wasn’t the only one having these concerns and challenges, so that was when I felt the need to create Chow Bella.”

Chow Bella offers a variety of membership packages including day passes, monthly passes or annual passes for dog owners interested in using the space. As an opening perk, the first 100 annual passes sold will receive a $100 discount on the yearly rate along with 1 free self-wash bath pass per month – a $180 value.

In the future, they hope to build a small café & seating area where owners can unwind and watch their furry friends have fun with other well-behaved dogs.

LATEST STORIES