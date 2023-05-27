COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At least one busload of migrants from New York City is set to arrive at the Sure Stay Best Western on Wolf Road this weekend. Their arrival is the culmination of a discussion between the City of Albany and New York City. But in a letter sent to local outlets, Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey shared the information calling it a “unilateral action of Mayor Adams.”

Crummey says he learned of the direction to send the migrants to the Colonie motel from Albany County Executive Dan McCoy late Friday evening. Crummey states the town learned the bus was originally intended to head to Albany, citing it’s designation as a sanctuary-city, but it was then suggested to head to the Sure Stay Best Western.

Crummey’s statement takes issue with this following Albany County’s State of Emergency regarding the migrant crisis declared by McCoy this week. His statement reads, “While that order did not necessarily exclude the possibility of migrants being housed within the County, it distinctly required a collaborated and coordinated deliberate plan amongst State, County and Local officials as well as non-profit organizations. The County Executive’s statement concerning his order specifically confirms this approach rather than “a unilateral decision of one city.” Mayor Adams has deliberately violated our County’s Emergency Order. No such coordination occurred.”

In preparation of the arrival, Supervisor Crummey says Colonie Police reminded all hotels and motels of the town’s local law regarding requirements of checking people into their facilities. According to Crummey, the manager of the Sure Stay Best Western told Colonie Police he informed Mayor Adams and Mayor Sheehan that the hotel is actually located in Colonie, even though it has an Albany mailing address. Crummey states the manager was then told by their representatives that they were going to consider the motel in Albany for that same reason.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan also weighing in on this tonight, noting that in recent days she has been in contact with New York City officials to identify potential hotels that could provide housing and organizations that could assist asylum seekers. Sheehan takes issue that Albany played any role in directing the migrants to migrants specifically to the Wolf Road location. In a statement she says “the facts are the City of New York put asylum seekers on a bus and chose Wolf Road. The City of New York is paying for those hotel rooms, as well as food and services needed.”

Sheehan went on to say she believes these asylum seekers “are guests in our communities and their well-being must be a priority for all of us.” The city also shared this fact sheet regarding asylum seekers.

The front desk at the Sure Stay Best Western did not know the exact time of their arrival. NEWS10 will continue to follow developments of this story and update them here.