Buskirk sunflower field provides family fun and colorful photo opportunities

The Herrington’s sunflower field in Buskirk spans eight acres and has 150,000 blossoms.

BUSKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With back-to-school just around the corner, you may be looking for some last-minute family fun in the sun. Just a 40-minute ride away from Albany, and you could be in a bright yellow field of sunflowers.

Herrington’s Pumpkins has a field on 3189 County Route 67 that’s home to eight walkable acres of 150,000 sunflower blossoms.

Despite their short life span, owner and operator Bryan Herrington has taking care of the bright beauties down to a science.

“Planting is easy. The harvesting is easy, as long as mother nature is on your side,” Herrington said, adding that the sunflowers have fared well this year. He anticipates getting another week out of them.

“Then after that, we play it by ear. You know, if we look and they’re still in bloom, and we can get a couple of more days, I will,” he explained.

Stop by between 5 and 8 P.M. with five bucks per person in hand, and you’ll walk away with some beautiful photos and three stems you can cut for yourself.

Once Labor Day rolls around, Herrington’s Pumpkins lives up to its name when they start selling their gourds at the main farm on 350 County Route 74.