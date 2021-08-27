Buskirk sunflower field provides family fun and colorful photo opportunities

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Buskirk sunflower field

The Herrington’s sunflower field in Buskirk spans eight acres and has 150,000 blossoms.

BUSKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With back-to-school just around the corner, you may be looking for some last-minute family fun in the sun. Just a 40-minute ride away from Albany, and you could be in a bright yellow field of sunflowers.

Herrington’s Pumpkins has a field on 3189 County Route 67 that’s home to eight walkable acres of 150,000 sunflower blossoms.

Despite their short life span, owner and operator Bryan Herrington has taking care of the bright beauties down to a science.

“Planting is easy. The harvesting is easy, as long as mother nature is on your side,” Herrington said, adding that the sunflowers have fared well this year. He anticipates getting another week out of them.

“Then after that, we play it by ear. You know, if we look and they’re still in bloom, and we can get a couple of more days, I will,” he explained.

Stop by between 5 and 8 P.M. with five bucks per person in hand, and you’ll walk away with some beautiful photos and three stems you can cut for yourself.

Once Labor Day rolls around, Herrington’s Pumpkins lives up to its name when they start selling their gourds at the main farm on 350 County Route 74.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire