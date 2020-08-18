Businesses sign pledge to be #SchenectadyStrong

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Schenectady launched a #SchenectadyStrong initiative Monday as an outreach effort to promote local businesses who have taken measures needed to safely serve new and returning customers. The effort is to unite local business leaders and to show the community the city cares about the safety and well being of its citizens amid the pandemic.

“The Schenectady Strong Pledge is a simple, visual way for businesses to show their commitment to the health and safety of their customers during the pandemic,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Working together will not only help keep our families safe, it will also help our local businesses recover during this unprecedented public health crisis.”

According to research from Destination Analysts, 75% of travelers will research how destinations and their businesses are managing the coronavirus situation before leaving on their trips. The campaign will be social media heavy, using the hashtag #SchenectadyStrong to showcase what each business is doing to keep patrons safe.

“We want everyone to know that Schenectady is standing strong and that our businesses have reopened with key safety protocols in place,” said Angela Kelly, Interim Executive Director of Discover Schenectady.

For more information on the #SchenectadyStrong pledge, please visit www.schenectadystrong.com.

