Businesses anxiously await track season

Thousands flooding the streets of Saratoga this summer. Track season will add to that, but there’s a mix of excitement and uncertainty for businesses.

“A lot of businesses people around town are a little unsure,” said General Manager of Wheatfield’s Nicci Miller.

Miller said that’s because the track is shutdown two days this year. Two dark days is the trade off for the longer season.

With hotels already booked for opening weekend, SPAC concerts are bringing people out even earlier.

Max London’s manager Katie Clavin says that’s not necessarily a good thing.

“The hotels only have so much room. So they’re Trying to stick the same amount of people in less amount of time. We can’t make the restaurants any more bigger. We can’t make the hotels have any more rooms than they already have,” Clavin said.



