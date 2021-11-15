Bus service canceled Monday after ‘devastating’ loss of BH-BL transportation supervisor

BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake school district canceled bus transportation Monday after the district’s transportation supervisor passed away following an accident.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick McGrath informed the BH-BL community that Transportation Supervisor Joe Czub was in a “tragic accident” at his home on Sunday and passed away overnight. The district canceled bus service Monday to provide support for employees who were impacted by Czub’s passing.

“For his staff in the transportation department as well as for the leadership and supervisory team and his many friends across the district, his sudden loss is devastating,” McGrath said in a letter to BH-BL parents and staff. “We cancelled our busing services for today to provide support for employees so deeply impacted by Joe’s passing. Please know that we would not have taken this highly unusual measure except in the most extreme of circumstances.”

McGrath said Czub was a 1991 graduate of the district as well as a longtime employee and supervisor. In addition to being the head of the transportation department, he helped design the district’s new transportation facility, “knowing exactly the type of environment his mechanics, monitors, and drivers needed to be successful.”

An annual fixture in the district were evergreen wreaths attached to the front of the school buses, an effort spearheaded by Czub. In his honor, McGrath said buses will be adorned with maroon and black bows on the front of each BH-BL school bus. They will transition to the wreaths after Thanksgiving.

Regular bus service will resume on Tuesday.

You can read the superintendent’s full letter on the BH-BL website.