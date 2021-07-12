Bus monitor arrested for child sexual assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police report the arrest of Ynnad White, 31, of Schenectady for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old while the child was riding on the school bus.

White was working as a school bus monitor for First Student, a school bus service in Glenmont. Police say that between March 1 and June 17, he sexually abused a 7-year-old boy several times while working.

White was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Children and Family Services Unit and charged with six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. He was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail.

The Albany City School District sent NEWS10 ABC the following statement:

“The City School District of Albany will continue to cooperate with the Albany Police Department’s investigation of a bus monitor charged with sexually assaulting a child. The victim’s parent notified the child’s school principal of the assault, and the principal immediately reported the incident to district leaders. Upon receiving the report, district officials contacted its yellow bus service provider First Student Inc., which immediately placed the bus monitor on leave. At the same time, the district informed the victim’s parent/guardian of their rights and assisted with notifying the Albany Police Department. In addition, the district immediately reported the incident to the New York State Child Abuse Hotline of the Office of Children and Family Services and submitted the required Child Abuse in an Educational Setting/Confidential Report of Allegation to the New York State Education Department. The school district contracts with First Student, Inc. to provide yellow bus service to elementary and special education students. The district will continue to support the victim and the victim’s family in any way it can. ‘We take these matters very seriously,’ said Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams. ‘Anyone whose child may have been victimized is asked to call the Albany Police Department’s Children and Family Services Unit at (518) 447-8780.'”

Police haven’t ruled out the possibility that White had other victims. Contact the Children and Family Services Unit at (518) 447-8780 if you know a child who may have been assaulted.