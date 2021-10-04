Bus driver shortages delay start of after-school activities in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School districts nationwide continue struggling with bus driver shortages. Ballston Spa Central School District is delaying the start of after-school activities for elementary students for this reason.

Due to an extreme shortage of bus drivers, we unfortunately will be delaying the start of our after school activities which were scheduled to begin next week. We are reviewing options for continuing to provide these activities and in the event that we are unable to provide transportation, we will have to consider alternative formats for offering these activities or limit the options that we can offer. We will update you on this next week.

We thank you for your patience as we continue to refine our processes to provide the best possible learning experiences for our students.

-BSCSD Elementary Principals