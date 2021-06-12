Local Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps build thousands of beds for national Bunks Across America

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters across the US, including locally in Mechanicville, took part in Bunks Across America Saturday, an effort to build thousands of beds for children who need them across the country.

In the Capital Region, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mechanicville was one of over 150 chapters participating in the third annual event, which had a goal of building over 7,500 beds.

“We’re going to put as many as we can into that pile, hopefully around 35, 36 beds,” said Beth Heffern, communications specialist for the Mechanicville chapter.

Last year’s event looked a little different because of the pandemic, but chapters nationwide still built over 4,600 beds. This year, with COVID improving, around 100 volunteers were able to assist in the Mechanicville build, which included different shifts throughout the day.

“To see so many people who can come back now, because we’re all vaccinated, and everything is getting back to normal, this is the normal I want to come back, the giving part of normal,” Heffern said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace estimates around 3% of American children don’t have a bed to sleep in. That need is also prevalent in the Capital Region, after around three years of operations, the Mechanicville chapter has delivered more than 450 beds, and is closing in on 100 this year alone.

“It’s everywhere. And I’m sure there’s people in schools right now that know there are kids in their class or in their schools that have a need for a bed,” says Heffern.

Eventually, the pieces put together Saturday will be a part of beds to help kids throughout the region.

“These kids are Christmas morning excited when they see a bed going together,” Heffern explained. “And they were so happy to get one set of bunk beds that all four were going to share, it just gives you perspective on life,” volunteer Kim Dallacqua added.