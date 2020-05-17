THOMPSON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 8-year-old boy died tragically in Thompson Lake Saturday morning.
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed to News 10 that the child’s father was using a bulldozer to work on the driveway just after 11 a.m.
They 8-year-old, who was on a small ATV, came into contact with the bulldozer and was killed instantly. The father then called 911.
Sheriff Apple confirms 8-year-old boy killed by bulldozer at Thompson Lake.
LATEST STORIES
- Bulldozer accident kills 8-year-old in Thompson Lake
- Troy police investigating homicide in Lansingburgh
- Horses prepare for Saratoga Race Course without fans this spring and summer
- Hudson police investigating Saturday night exchange of gunfire as a homicide
- Governor Cuomo takes coronavirus test during briefing, urging New Yorkers to get tested