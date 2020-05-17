1  of  2
Bulldozer accident kills 8-year-old in Thompson Lake

Bulldozer accident kills 8-year-old in Thompson Lake

by: Kenneth Rader

THOMPSON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 8-year-old boy died tragically in Thompson Lake Saturday morning.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed to News 10 that the child’s father was using a bulldozer to work on the driveway just after 11 a.m.

They 8-year-old, who was on a small ATV, came into contact with the bulldozer and was killed instantly. The father then called 911.

“It’s a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out for the family and all the first responders who had to be there. My advice tonight is go home and huge and kiss your kids, because you just never know.”

Sheriff Apple

