Building insurer assessing damage after Hillsdale fire ruins two businesses

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire in Columbia County destroyed two businesses in a plaza on Sunday. On Monday morning, the insurer for those buildings was on scene assessing the damage.

Hillsdale Healthcare is now just a pile of rubble. A driving range was destroyed as well. Coldwell Banker, next door, is being reassessed for smoke and water damage.

The Four Brothers Pizza Inn stands, but the man who insures the building says it may not be open for some time.

“It’s a little bit of shock, I think, at this point, trying to determine what’s next,” Roy Denny from Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance told News10, “obviously we’ll help them on their assessment of the damage and rebuilding.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.