Building demolition to cause road closures in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews will be working to demolish a building at 629 3rd Avenue Monday morning.

Troy Police said the demolition will take place early Monday morning and the alley behind the area will remain closed as well as 117th Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Police did not say when the road would reopen or how long the demolition would take.

Police said the demolition should not affect traffic in the area as all major roads remain open.

