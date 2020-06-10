Breaking News
Adirondack Balloon Festival cancelled for 2020

Buffalo border patrol seizes nearly $2.5M in marijuana

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Customs and Border Patrol officers captured over nearly a ton—1,785 pounds—of marijuana on Friday. Officers at the cargo facility at the Peace Bridge, which spans a section of Lake Erie and crosses the border into Canada, discovered the stash in a commercial coffee shipment.

Officials estimate the total estimated street value at $2.5 million.

Officers say they noticed an “anomaly” on the exterior of a shipping truck, and discovered sealed crates inside that were different from the rest of the cargo. The crates held sealed packages of marijuana, border patrol says.

The seizure is part of a huge increase in drug seizures since March 12, when cross-border travel restrictions with Canada were set in place during the coronavirus pandemic. began March 21. The Buffalo Field Office—which covers 16 ports of entry—has seized over 4,885 pounds of narcotics, nearly 2.5 tons. That’s an increase of almost 1600% from the same period last year.

