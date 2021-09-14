Broadway returns with popular shows

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday marks the beginning of Broadway making its return in New York City.

Several of its biggest shows, including “The Lion King,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” and “Chicago,” are all returning to the stage. People who are attending the shows must be fully vaccinated and masked while seated inside.

It has been 18 months since Broadway was last open because of the coronavirus pandemic. Phillip Morris, the CEO of Proctors Collaborative, said people need to be patient while Broadway reopens.

“Be kind as we get through this,” he said. “Going to the Egg. or going to Cohoes, or going to SPAC, or going to Proctors. We’ve made decisions in the best knowledge we all have.”

The first show back in Proctors will be “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” during the first week of December.