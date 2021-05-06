Broadway, other theaters prepare to reopen

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been over a year since Proctors Theater has been open to the public. While many industries have begun reopening, large scale in-person entertainment, for the most part, has still been paused — something many have been longing for.

“We want to tell stories,” explained Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative. “We want to watch and hear the stories. We want to be apart of stories. So how important is theater? It’s absolutely critical.”

Within a matter of months, public in-person performances will be happening once again. Governor Andrew Cuomo now lifting the curtain when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions and giving a timeline on when Broadway can reopen for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Broadway tickets go on sale today at 100 percent of theaters. The shows open September 14th,” he said at a press conference.

At Proctors, those who live in the Capital Region can anticipate touring Broadway performances come December.

“We’re excited about that. All of this has a long lead time. We couldn’t change the date of our start date at this point even if we wanted to because we have been making plans months ago for producers to decide if they could make commitments, to audition, build sets, get choreographers— to do the work of doing a show,” said Morris.

Shows such as “Summer” and “Dear Evan Hanson” that had to be rescheduled will be among the first to be performed at Proctors.