Breaking down myths that Facebook is stealing your data

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last week, millions of Facebook users were logged out unexpectedly due to what the company called a “configuration change.” This sparked the circulation of social media posts that claimed it was actually a move to better track its users.

“The conspiracy theory around this being an attempt to steal your private information…they’re not stealing it; we offer it to them,” Mike Stamas with GreyCastle Security said. “The benefit we get out of these applications is great; however, we trade our privacy for that.”

Stamas is the vice president and cofounder of GreyCastle Security. He said its not uncommon for apps like Facebook to kick users off to maintain and modify the software. He said users should be aware that by using the app, you’re allowing it to collect and store lots of information about what you do, where you go and what you buy.

It’s all to bring you tailor-made advertisements.

“We trust that companies like Facebook are properly securing that data, they’re not sharing that data with third parties, who have intentions that are malicious. Those are questions we can ask.”

Stamas said legislation is starting to build legal ramifications around how companies use our information. For now, users can be vigilant about the types of apps they install and take a close look at the privacy settings when using them.

If you’re really concerned about your privacy, the only way to completely protect it is to not use the app.