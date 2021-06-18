Boyfriend accused in gruesome death returns to Irondequoit, pleads not guilty

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, the man accused of murdering Lisa Shuler, was brought back to Irondequoit from West Virginia on Friday.

Larson attended an extradition hearing on June 8 in Lewis County, West Virginia, where he was found after a 10 day search following Shuler’s death.

During the hearing, Larson waived his extradition which means he would return to New York. Police had 15 days to pick him from West Virginia and a status hearing was scheduled for July 8 in case Larson wasn’t returned to New York within that 15-day window.

He was brought back to Irondequoit on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

Shuler’s remains were found in front of her house on Culver Road and at Durand Lake in Irondequoit last month.

“She was just a great person,” Jerel Goff said, who has known Lisa Shuler since their days in junior high; they both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2002.

“Always having a smile on her face, always a good person. And I started reading the details of the case, and I haven’t been able to sleep — have not been able to sleep since. It’s really tough.”

Goff intends to find a way to honor Shuler and support her family.

“I know that for a fact, whenever I was going through something she was always there to listen,” said Goff. “She always had an open mind, and a very big heart. For someone to be such a good person, someone to smile all the time. No one deserves that, she doesn’t deserve that. Her family needs justice. She needs justice.”

