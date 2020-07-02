Boy Scouts recall scout pins violating lead content ban

(NEWS10) — The Boy Scouts of America are recalling cub scout outdoor activity pins that violate the federal lead content ban.

About 78,000 total “rhomboid-shaped” silver pins were sold, featuring a gold paw print painted on a blue background. They were available online, at retail stores, and at authorized distributors nationwide from April 2016 through January 2020 for about $1.

The recalled boy scout pin, with a yellow paw print on a blue background. (Boy Scouts of America / Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commision, the pins have lead levels above the federal limit. The lead in the face and shaft of the pin is toxic, causing developmental health issues if ingested by kids.

Full refunds (including shipping) for recalled pins are available at any Boy Scouts store, or through their national distribution center. Call (800) 323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

