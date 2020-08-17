Bowling alleys reopen under new safety guidelines

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bowling alleys officially reopened in New York as of Monday morning.

The reopening comes after the Governor’s recent announcement on Friday. Bowling alleys were originally supposed to reopen back in Phase 4 but they were left out of the process.

Now, they’ll open at half capacity and that’s just one of many safety protocols in place, especially with shared equipment.

Part of the reopening process for bowling alleys is that now, they’ll be spaced out more than ever. Every other lane must be closed and bowlers must stay within their own party at the lane.

Face masks or coverings must be worn at all times and there must be a thorough cleaning and disinfection process for shared and rented equipment.

Every bowling ball and the gripping holes before will be cleaned after each use. The staff at Green Island Lanes is prepared to open at Noon on Monday and they’re taking extra precautions for every step of the way.

“We have rubber gloves for people who need to use the alley ball so they will put the rubber glove on, check their bowling ball to see which one they want and once they find it they will leave it on the lane and we will go down spray it down and put it on the rack,” Manager Dan Walsh said.

Green Island Lanes will provide shoe pads for their bowlers so if they have to share bowling shoes, there’s a layer in between for comfort and safety.

LATEST STORIES