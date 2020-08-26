Boston library to allow people inside to use computers

BOSTON (AP) — The main branch of the Boston Public Library is reopening to the public on a limited basis for the first time since March to allow city residents to use the computers.
Library officials and Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement Tuesday the program will allow people to search for jobs, attend online classes, download ebooks, and do other online tasks.
In addition, the library is providing free, 24-hour, outdoor Wi-Fi access at nine branch locations across the city.
Residents can sign up for a two-hour window to use computers at the main branch in Copley Square.
