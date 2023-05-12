TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday night, the Schaghticoke Fire Department recovered a body in the Hoosic River. Investigators determined that the body was that of David Fearnley who was reported missing in November 2022.

Fearnley was reportedly last seen on November 23 in Pittstown. The vehicle he was last seen driving was located in the area of Valley Falls Road and Stover Road.

Investigators confirm there was no evidence of foul play. Fearnley’s body was found during a water training exercise. Out of respect for his family, no other details will be released.