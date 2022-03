HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The body of a woman reported missing out of the town of Moreau was found by New York State Police. State Police responded to an area of the Hudson River in Hudson Falls after receiving a call about a dead woman in the water. The body was later identified as Krista Facto, of Moreau.

Facto, 39, was last seen leaving her home on the morning of March 10. Police do not believe a crime was committed connected to her death, but the investigation is ongoing.