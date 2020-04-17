BOCES culinary students take part in a virtual ‘Chopped’ challenge

(NEWS10) – As one of their distance learning assignments, students in Chef Paul Dolan’s Capital Region BOCES Culinary Arts and Hospitality class must create their own version of Chopped dishes using items in their parents’ pantries.

The lesson is inspired by one of Dolan’s previous students, Michelle Hunter, who won Chopped earlier this month. She was a 2007 graduate of the Culinary Tech Prep program.

Students were asked to “plate” their creation like a restaurant chef would, video their work as they proceed or take numerous photographs.

Below are some images the students submitted for the assignment:

As for the taste test? They were asked to record feedback of those who ate the creation.

One of the student’s mothers gave her honest review of the dish she sampled.

“This Corona pandemic is going to change the way many of us eat for the next couple weeks. This will ultimately change the people shop for years to come and I don’t just mean toilet paper,” Dolan said. “This will ultimately lead to the creation of new combinations of food not normally eaten in the past.”

