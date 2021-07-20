Boaters stuck waiting until the Erie Canal recedes

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Canal Corporation announced on Monday parts of the Erie Canal will be closed due to the recent heavy rainfall. For many mariners, their voyage has come to a screeching halt.

Many boaters in Waterford Lock E-2 are making the most of it and spending the night as they wait for the reopening.

Lock E-2 (Waterford) through E-19 (Frankfort) is closed. They are waiting for Mother Nature to turn her faucet off and have high water levels recede.

“Here we are stuck behind Lock E-2. We have many more locks to go. We counted 40 something locks to go,” said Neil Laubach.

For Neil, his wife Bea and their two kids, they are a long way from home. Neil says the weather has not been on their side as they make their way back to Ontario.

“The tropical storm slowed us down, and we picked up the boat up in Delaware, and now we are trying to get it back to Canada,” said Laubach.

Neil and his wife says they are spending their time wisely with some quality family bonding and chores.

“My daughter is making brownies inside, and my son is practicing his knots, but we’re also doing laundry,” said Bea Yung.

David Deutl and his wife Amy are also spending the night in Waterford until the lock reopens. They were on their way to Lake Ontario.

David says, lately out on the water, it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

“The rivers have been running really high and really fast. There has been a lot of debris and massive logs in the water. Many of the markers are also underwater,” said Deutl.

Canal officials told NEWS10 ABC they are hoping to reopen in the next couple of days. The Canal Corporation urges all users to register to receive updates through the “Notice to Mariners” notification program on their website.

“We are hoping, fingers crossed, that the weather is in the right direction and that the locks reopen. We should be back in Canada in a week or so,” said Laubach.