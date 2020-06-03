Board of Elections unveils accessible absentee ballot application

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Board of Elections revealed an absentee ballot application and delivery system that lets voters who have accessibility issues do their civic duty without any assistance.
Assistive technologies are primed to help New Yorkers with disabilities cast ballots without aid from a person invading their privacy. Ballots will be emailed to voters, who use screen-reader and speech synthesizer software to interact with the text and mark ballots.
Voters must file the new application before June 16 to be valid for the June 23 primary.
The Board hopes that fully accessible absentee options will encourage people to stay home instead of coming to poll sites and risking potential exposure to the coronavirus.
