Blake Shelton’s concert to be screened at local drive-ins

Blake Shelton accepts the award for single of the year for “God’s Country” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just weeks after the successful drive-in concert by country star Garth Brooks, another popular artist announced his drive-in concert will be held on July 25.

Blake Shelton is taking the national stage with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

The concert will be aired on July 25th at select drive-in theatres throughout the nation.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

The concert will be available at El Rancho Drive-In, Jericho Drive-In, Malta Drive-In Theatre and Ozoner 29 Twin Drive-In.

Tickets will be on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.

