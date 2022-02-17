ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Maginn High School in Albany will be closing at the end of the spring semester. The Diocese pointed to low enrollment and rising costs of education as factors in the decision.

“The emotions run the gambit today. There’s shock and surprise,” Principal Michael Tolan told NEWS10 in an interview Thursday, a day after families and students were notified. “I think the word is heartbroken.”

The news is hard to hear for staff, students, and alumni alike. But the financial difficulties that have plagued this small school, with a current enrollment of 110 students, can no longer be overcome by tuition revenue, fundraising, and rent forgiveness.

“We had seven years, almost, of full support from the Diocese. They were supplementing us because we would run deficits,” Tolan explained.

Bishop Maginn has been no stranger to change, rolling with the punches necessary to stay open over the years. In 2015, the school left its longtime Slingerland Street campus, now Green Tech High Charter School, for Park Avenue under the shadow of the Corning Tower.

People were critical of the move, but the school embraced what came next. Families escaping war-torn Myanmar found community at Bishop Maginn.

“It was a wave of new students. It just re-energized the school, and made it very hard to close afterwards because we became a refuge for refugees,” Tolan said.

Sue Silverstein, Director of Campus Ministry fondly recalled when the baseball team was made up of refugee students who were brand new to the sport.

“They had never played before, but they won a game,” Silverstein reminisced. “They made us into better people.”

After this academic year, students from Bishop Maginn will be welcomed at Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons in Schenectady, and Catholic Central in Latham, a new partnership between Catholic High in Troy and St. Ambrose. Those schools are set to honor existing tuition arrangements with Bishop Maginn families. Faculty and staff will be assisted in finding employment among other schools in the diocese.

The administration is optimistic for the futures of their students, hoping they’ll continue with a Catholic education.

“They just want to know we’re going to be together, that parts of us are going to be together,” Silverstein said, “and then, we start to talk to them about the new opportunities they’re going to have in a new place.”