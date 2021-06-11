Bishop Maginn celebrates prom, names therapy dog as prom queen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—In the beginning of the school year, there was no promise that prom would even happen.



“The kids have been through so much,” said Sue Silverstein, campus minister at Bishop Maginn. “And lost a lot, even though we were able to have a hybrid learning model, and having them be partially in school and partially out, some of the festive sort of things—the proms and the homecoming, and those sort of things, have been put on hold.”



Today was proof that things are getting better. At Bishop Maginn, a small but very diverse school in the heart of Albany—seniors were able to come together as one, celebrating their senior prom and farewell banquet

“Everything here as been donated very, very generously by friends of Bishop Maginn and mostly by the Army of Good,” said Silverstein.



Like so many schools, the pandemic created a large financial strain on Bishop Maginn. With CDC guidelines recommending the event be held outside— the school didn’t have enough money in the budget to afford a tent. With the help of a Go-Fund me page and generous donations, This was all to made possible. The students tonight, couldn’t be more grateful.



“It’s nice to be able to be all together, and have as close to normal as we can,” said Grace Ryan, a senior. “Under the circumstances. I’m just glad we can all be together and have a fun night.”

When it comes to the prom queen, the title went to the most popular girl in school– Zinnia, Bishop Maginn’s therapy dog. She severed as a source of comfort to the students throughout this pandemic.



“We just thought there would be no better way to commemorate Zinnia’s help to us and just the fun and joy she brings us by having her as prom queen,” explained Ryan.



Zinnia even made the yearbook—growing up and learning alongside these seniors over the last couple of years, helping them make memories they’ll never forget.