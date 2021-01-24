Bills fans watch AFC Championship game at McGeary’s Pub

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Buffalo Bills had a long ride, but now it’s officially over. Fans in the Capital Region were optimistic before the game.

“You know, I can’t wait to see what the Buffalo Bills team does not just this year, but for many years to come,” says Buffalo Bills fan Ed Lass.

About 10 years ago, Ed Lass created the group Albany Bills Backers. The Albany Bills Backers are a group of Buffalo Bill supporters living in and around Albany. Whether it be a good or bad season for Buffalo, the Bills Backers are a group of die hard fans who watch the game together at McGeary’s Irish Pub. “It’s just amazing that 10 years later, we’re finally seeing some success. It just kills me that it’s during this crazy year,” says Lass.

Sunday evening Ed was feeling anxious, nervous, but also excited to be able to grasp onto some normality to be able to toast at the bar! “We got a good amount of people here between the inside and outside. We are keeping everybody six feet apart,” he says.

The staff at McGeary’s Pub dressed up in Bills attire to watch the game with fans. “Even though we’re [the COVID pandemic] right now, I think that it has created a morale for people that really needs something to look forward too,” says Tess Collins, owner of McGeary’s Pub.

Just because we are in the mist of a pandemic, doesn’t mean Bills fans can’t hang and cheer on their favorite team together. “For the first time ever, we’re taking reservations. We’re actually helping the restaurant by the pub taking the reservations. [We are] social distancing, masks, we’re just trying to keep everybody safe, have some fun and keep everybody sane,” says Ed.

It is easy to say the Bills Backers were dedicated to wear red, blue and a lot of other layers underneath to watch the game outside. “Everybody is so passionate about the team. Everybody is decades, decades long Bills fans. [McGeary’s] is the best place in Albany to watch the Bills games by far,” says long-time Bills fan Michael Reilly.