Betty White Challenge raises over $50k for Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

Betty White, seen here in 2012, passed away at the very end of 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday January 17, fans across the nation took part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The virtual event started on Facebook with a request to donate to an animal charity of one’s choosing in order to honor White’s longstanding legacy of animal advocacy.

Mohawk Valley Hudson Humane Society announced Tuesday more than $50,000 has been raised through the effort. Donations continue to pour in, adding to this total.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of support inspired by Betty White’s life’s mission to help animals,” said MHHS CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck. “More than $50,000 was donated to us by over 1,500 donors, showing what a truly grassroots movement and gesture of pure love and admiration it was.”

Since her passing, numerous quotes and moments from Betty White’s life have been shared online. Many of these quotes illustrate just how wonderful a person she was, and why she was so beloved. A quote from an interview with AARP: “I’ve never been one to stand outside and criticize. I’d rather get inside and see what’s going on, see how I can help.”

Contributions to honor Betty White may still be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society online.