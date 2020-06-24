Bethlehem police arrest alleged burglar for stealing from sleeping residents

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem police say they’ve arrested Richard F. Agley, 51, in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation.

The investigation started on June 17, when police received a report of a residential and an attempted burglary at two Euclid Avenue homes in Delmar. Police say they determined that Agley broke into an occupied residence overnight to rob the place. Police say a credit card was among the stolen propoerty, and that Agley used in Albany.

Investigators also say Agley tried and failed to force entry into another occupied residence. Police say they’re also trying to figure out if Agley tried to break in to other area homes that have not been reported. If you’ve noticed damage at entry points of your residence in the past week or two, contact Bethlehem Police at (518) 439-9973.

They say Agley did not give his address when arrested. Police say they believe he was living in a few wooded areas, and that he may be homeless.

Agley, who has three previous felony convictions, was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree identity theft, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief. If fully convicted on all charges, these crimes could be worth as much as 29 years in prison. If Agley has been imprisoned for two or more of his priors, and if they were considered “violent” felonies, the court may be required to give him a life sentence if he’s convicted.

LATEST STORIES