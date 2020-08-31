Bethlehem man arrested on multiple child pornograhy charges

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 71-year-old Bethlehem man has been charged with multiple child pornography offences. Michael D. Cathers is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation.
New York State Police say Carthers’ arrest stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. A search warrant was executed at the man’s home following an investigation.
The charges Carthers faces are:
- Promoting a sexual performance by a child
- Possessing a sexual performance by a child
Cathers was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on a later date.
