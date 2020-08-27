Bethlehem IDA accepting COVID-19 small business emergency grant applications

Cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Massachusetts on June 15, 2018. (AP / Elise Amendola)

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem’s Industrial Development Agency has allocated $25,000 for a COVID-19 small business emergency grant program. The grants will reimburse the costs of personal protective equipment and fixtures required to let a business reopen safely amid the pandemic.

They’re is currently accepting applications. Applicants will be subject to review by and approval from the Industrial Development Agency.

To qualify, a business or non-profit must be located in the town of Bethlehem, and must have had less than 51 full-timers as of March 7. Grants of up to $500 each will go toward eligible businesses either until December 31 or until the fund is depleted.

Program guidelines and application are available here.

The COVID-19 small business emergency grant program was approved and announced on Wednesday.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES