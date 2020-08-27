BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem’s Industrial Development Agency has allocated $25,000 for a COVID-19 small business emergency grant program. The grants will reimburse the costs of personal protective equipment and fixtures required to let a business reopen safely amid the pandemic.
They’re is currently accepting applications. Applicants will be subject to review by and approval from the Industrial Development Agency.
To qualify, a business or non-profit must be located in the town of Bethlehem, and must have had less than 51 full-timers as of March 7. Grants of up to $500 each will go toward eligible businesses either until December 31 or until the fund is depleted.
Program guidelines and application are available here.
The COVID-19 small business emergency grant program was approved and announced on Wednesday.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Powerful, insightful words from Bills DE Jerry Hughes on social injustice
- Stimulus check update: Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- Bethlehem IDA accepting COVID-19 small business emergency grant applications