Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another store has decided to close its doors on Thanksgiving Day to ensure a safe holiday for their shoppers.

Best Buy announced it is closing on the holiday. The company sent out a press release Tuesday afternoon:

“To meet our customers’ changing lives this holiday, we’re enhancing the way we fulfill orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at our stores to making sure BestBuy.com orders arrive at the right time. We’re also going to start offering some of the hottest deals of the season earlier than ever, to make it even easier for our customers to check off their gift lists.”

Target, Costco, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, and Walmart have also announced they will be not be opening on Thanksgiving Day