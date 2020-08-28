Best Buy at Crossgates Mall suddenly closes

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall’s Best Buy closed on Thursday. Their outgoing message said the store is temporarily closed due to circumstances beyond their control.

The store hours on Best Buy’s website show that it will be closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Best Buy also told Crossgates customers that they are closed until 10 a.m. on Monday for “safety reasons.”

Curbside pickup is not available. However, a sign on the door says they will fulfill existing orders placed before they closed. For other services, they’re encouraging customers to visit their Saratoga location in the meantime.

NEWS10 can confirm that there are still employees inside the store.

As originally told by the Times Union, shoppers reported the closure on Thursday.

NEWS10 reached out to Albany County officials to ask whether coronavirus exposure was a potential issue. County Communications Director Mary Rozak said:

We are aware of a positive case. It is not an Albany County case. The Albany County Department of Health releases information to the media about positives when there is a need to identify contacts in the community that may be at risk. We did not close Best Buy. In fact, we have had no discussions with the management of Best Buy. We cannot comment on why they may be closed. Mary Rozak

Director of Communications

Office of the Albany County Executive

