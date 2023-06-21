ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daniel Rivera, a senior at Berlin High School, will have his painting “Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System” displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., for their “Art Activations for Democracy” event in September. Rivera’s artwork won “Best in Show” at the annual “Democracy Collection Student Art Competition,” which is sponsored by the National Art Education Association and the Art in Embassies of the U.S. Department of State.

Rivera’s “Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System,” was a long time in the making, as he started the project in Mrs. Samantha Colbert’s High School Intermediate Studio Class last year in the fall. Rivera continued to work on the project for the next five months.

Rivera’s painting was chosen by a panel of visual arts professionals, who chose five winners from 30 finalists, four regional winners, and one “best in show,” which Rivera won.

Rivera’s painting “Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System”

“I created “Tears of Miss Justice: Mourning a Broken System” to portray what I see in our country,” said Rivera. “She represents the way I see many of us blind to the truth of how our two-party system causes pain and fights amongst citizens of America. Her tears represent the citizens of America. The colors of her tears represent the two different political parties, while the presence of the tears symbolizes the sadness and pain our country faces when the parties fight, argue, and pit the people against each other. Miss Justice is set in an all black background to make her the focal point, with shades of gray in her face representing a sense of dread and despair. Her blindfold, which the tears bleed through, represents the way I see many of us blind to the truth behind our system.”