Berkshire Roots in Pittsfield is expanding their grow operation

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Right now, Berkshire Roots has 10,000 square feet of growing space in Pittsfield. At the end of December, they will expand into their new three-story 20,000 square foot space.
As demand grows, the large space is needed, CEO of Berkshire roots James Winokur explained Wednesday.
“We have a good-sized facility to expand our cultivation for our own store’s, and so we can service Massachusetts as more retailers come online,” Winokur said.
Since reopening after the coronavirus shutdown, business has been booming, according to Winokur.
The CEO hopes to expand even more as they work to purchase the bowling alley next door.
