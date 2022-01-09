Berkshire family YMCA announces over $1M in grants for its Full of Possibilities Campaign

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Berkshire Family YMCA’s Full of Possibilities Campaign announced Sunday four major grants amounting to over $1 million will aid in its renovations and construction of its North Street Facility. In total, renovations amount to over $12 million and will add over 25 child care slots, a regulation youth basketball court, and an indoor track.

Local funding comes from the below sponsors:

The Feigenbaum Foundation, which awarded the Y a new $350,000 grant in addition to fulfilling their existing $400,000 commitment, bringing their total contribution to $750,000.

The Jane & Jack Fitzpatrick Trust, which made a multi-year commitment of $500,000.

Greylock Federal Credit Union announced a $200,000 award over several years.

In addition to the above Berkshire County donors, the Amelia Peabody Foundation awarded the YMCA $75,000 in grant funds. Taken together, these contributions have taken a bite out of the Y’s overall remaining $4 million fundraising goal.

According to Y executive director and CEO, Jessie Rumlow, the new commitments will be put to work immediately to fund construction. “We are so grateful to these important institutional donors for their confidence and belief in the Y and this capital project,” she said. “The Feigenbaum Foundation’s continued investment is most welcome and deeply appreciated, and we sincerely thank the Fitzpatrick Trust for their generosity and ongoing philanthropic leadership in Berkshire County. Greylock Federal Credit Union’s grant is living proof that our local financial institutions are deeply committed to our community. Together these grants will help the Y to better serve thousands of people each year and we hope they will inspire many others to give generously too.”

Throughout the new year, the Berkshire Family YMCA will reach out to community members for donations to meet the goal. The facilities will remain open during construction, and welcomes inquires regarding the campaign. Interested donors may contact Jessie Rumlow at jrumlow@bfymca.org or by phone at (413) 499-7650 x112 or (912) 467-3488.