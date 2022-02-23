PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday they had acquired an arrest warrant for a Pittsfield man on a murder charge related to the December 4, 2021 killing of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. According to Pittsfield Police, Jamel Nicholson, 33, was arrested on Sunday, February 20, after the warrant was issued Friday.

Central Berkshire District Court arraigned Nicholson Tuesday afternoon on charges of murder, kidnapping, and use of a firearm while committing a felony. He was detained without bail.

Hunters reported finding a body in Pittsfield State Forest on Saturday, December 4, 2021, around 5:10 a.m. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, and Action Ambulance originally responded, and pronounced Delacruz-Batista dead on the scene.

“I thank the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit and the Pittsfield Police Department for their investigation into the death of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. I again extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends who are mourning his loss,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit’s investigation remains ongoing and police ask anyone with information on this case to contact State Police detectives at (413) 499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705.