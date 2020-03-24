Berkshire County woman among two new coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts

BOSTON (NEWS10) – Two women—one in her 60s from Berkshire County and another in her 80s from Middlesex County—have died from COVID-19-related illness, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Both women were hospitalized and had pre-existing, underlying health conditions that complicated their coronavirus diagnoses.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Massachusetts is 11.

By Tuesday afternoon, nearly 14 thousand Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19, more than double the total number of tests administered as of Sunday. The DPH says 1,159 have tested positive.

Countrywide, there have been nearly 45 thousand cases and more than 500 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

