Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office announce community first program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – People facing elevated risk in Berkshire County can expect eased mobilization of resources through a new community-first program. In collaboration with the Pittsfield Police Department along with the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday their agencies have come together to form the Northern Berkshire Hub.

The Northern Berkshire Hub is a team of designated staff from the community that meets on a weekly basis to discuss specific situations impacting high-risk people in the area. They develop immediate responses, if necessary, through the mobilization of resources. This is intended to address specific situations of elevated risk before they escalate into those which may require emergency response.

The goal is to mitigate risk within 24 to 48 hours and connect individuals and families that are facing complex challenges to rapid-response services. The program is based on the Chelsea Hub model, previously enacted by the Chelsea Police Department.

As one unified unit, the newly-formed Northern Berkshire Hub wants to ensure families and individuals are safe, healthy and have the opportunity to thrive. To date, the team has taken part in their first two responses- which have both had positive outcomes.