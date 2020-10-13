Berkshire County man arraigned on charges related to political haybale fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Lonnie Durfee, 49, of Dalton was arraigned in the Berkshire County court system on Tuesday on a burning personal property charge. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office alleges that Durfee set fire to a local haybale displaying support for the Democratic presidential ticket.

The district attorney asked the court to hold Durfee as a danger to the community, and a “dangerousness hearing” is scheduled for Friday.

“This is a sad reflection of the vast polarization in our country and in the Berkshires. We believe Mr. Durfee destroyed personal property because he disagreed with the property owner’s political views. Our community will not accept those types of actions under any circumstances,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “We will hold Mr. Durfee accountable and I hope the community uses this incident as a rallying cry to reject fervent divisiveness and hate.”

Durfee stands accused of using gasoline and motor oil to set fire to hay bales supporting the Biden/Harris presidential campaign on Holiday Brook Farm on Friday, October 9. Dalton Police, state police, and the fire marshal’s officer determined the first was lit on purpose, and their investigation led to Durfee on Saturday morning.

