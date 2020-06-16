Berkshire County investigators arrest 2 in national organized fraud scheme

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested two people after five search warrants were executed in three northern Berkshires locations on Monday, following a three-month-long investigation into organized fraud.

“This sophisticated conspiracy ring defrauded vulnerable people throughout the entire United States.” Andrea Harrington

Berkshire County District Attorney

Investigators say that individuals from Berkshire County played a big role in an ongoing organized fraud, larceny, and conspiracy ring. They say they identified many criminal conspirators, locations, and delivery methods related to the ring, including a call center suspected as the source. They also say they intercepted funds sent to these locations and returned the money to victims.

Federal and local law enforcement are still actively investigating how suspects defrauded the victims.

Scammers use tactics designed to alarm, panic, and distress victims, so remember to protect yourself from unknown callers asking for money.

Berkshire County has not revealed many specifics in this case. After the arraignment of the two individuals reportedly involved, District Attorney Andrea Harrington will give more information at 4 p.m., outside of Berkshire Superior Court on East Street in Pittsfield.

